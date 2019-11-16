JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.50 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.50 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.06.

Shares of STM stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.19. 1,216,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,466,436. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day moving average is $18.56. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $24.40.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 16.11%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other STMicroelectronics news, insider Ascough Graham 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 555.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

