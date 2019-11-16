Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KDMN. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Kadmon from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadmon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kadmon has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.35.

KDMN stock opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. Kadmon has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $478.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average of $2.44.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDMN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 736.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16,525 shares in the last quarter. 76.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

