Kellogg (NYSE:K) PT Raised to $74.00 at Piper Jaffray Companies

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Jaffray Companies from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Kellogg’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

K has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Kellogg from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Kellogg from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kellogg from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Kellogg and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.38.

Shares of NYSE K traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,485,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,780. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.79. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.52. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $65.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.66%.

In related news, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $159,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $6,231,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 625,291 shares of company stock valued at $39,465,106. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 40.0% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 36.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.3% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.7% in the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 39,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

