Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) a €46.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DWNI has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.50 ($41.28) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €38.38 ($44.63).

Shares of FRA DWNI opened at €34.53 ($40.15) on Wednesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a one year low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a one year high of €38.09 ($44.29). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €33.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €35.01.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

