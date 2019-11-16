Kepler Capital Markets Reaffirms Buy Rating for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

Kepler Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

VOD has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 191.18 ($2.50).

LON:VOD opened at GBX 154.60 ($2.02) on Tuesday. Vodafone Group has a one year low of GBX 122.22 ($1.60) and a one year high of GBX 171.78 ($2.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $41.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 160.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 144.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Vodafone Group’s previous dividend of $0.04. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is -0.28%.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

