Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €18.50 Price Target for Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.50 ($21.51) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oddo Bhf set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Metzler set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €20.60 ($23.95) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €20.38 ($23.70).

Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 12-month high of €19.70 ($22.91). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €19.70.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

