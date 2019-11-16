Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,630,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the September 30th total of 37,200,000 shares. Approximately 14.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.5 days.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.02 per share, for a total transaction of $43,530.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,089.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mary Beth Denooyer acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.78 per share, for a total transaction of $160,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 95,173 shares of company stock valued at $2,318,752 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 105,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 45.2% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 29.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KDP. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, September 27th. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.61.

Shares of NYSE:KDP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.02. The company had a trading volume of 963,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,508. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $32.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.69%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

