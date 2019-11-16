Kevin M. Murai Sells 685 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai sold 685 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $79,795.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE SNX opened at $121.25 on Friday. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $71.82 and a twelve month high of $122.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.68.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.44. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 13.77%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on SYNNEX in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 187.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.