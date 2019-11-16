Keybank National Association OH Invests $261,000 in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 470.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 78.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $56.44 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $46.80 and a 12-month high of $56.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.02.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

