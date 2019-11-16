Keybank National Association OH Invests $322,000 in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 668,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,277,000 after buying an additional 9,241 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 573.9% during the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 31,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.3% during the second quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 59,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 13,723 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAH opened at $73.67 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $43.24 and a 52-week high of $78.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.36.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 57.89% and a net margin of 6.40%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.13%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAH. Barclays began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.67.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

