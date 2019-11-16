Keybank National Association OH Raises Stock Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1,375.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1,096.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 7.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

NOK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Charter Equity raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.90 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.20.

NOK stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $6.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.94. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.25.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Nokia Oyj’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Oyj Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.