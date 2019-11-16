Keybank National Association OH Sells 723 Shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEA. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 140.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd alerts:

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%.

In other Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd news, insider Morris Ian 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. Also, insider Norgard Ross 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st.

About Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.