KeyCorp Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Camping World in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 12th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Camping World had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 89.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Camping World from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird cut Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Camping World from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $12.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Camping World has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $19.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.44.

In other news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P acquired 585,200 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $4,640,636.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 988,220 shares of company stock valued at $7,707,072. 49.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abrams Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Camping World by 29.5% in the second quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,108,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,451,000 after buying an additional 1,163,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Camping World by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,395,000 after buying an additional 42,828 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Camping World by 49.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Camping World by 7.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.92% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.