KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Insider Amy G. Brady Sells 15,756 Shares

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) insider Amy G. Brady sold 15,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $303,618.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,974.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Amy G. Brady also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 11th, Amy G. Brady sold 10,806 shares of KeyCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $194,724.12.

NYSE:KEY opened at $18.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.38. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $19.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 202.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KeyCorp from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Nomura set a $18.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.93.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

