Kier Group’s (KIE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kier Group (LON:KIE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

KIE has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Kier Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 291.40 ($3.81).

LON KIE traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 89.15 ($1.16). 1,698,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,724. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 112.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 162.56. Kier Group has a 12-month low of GBX 58.40 ($0.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 895.74 ($11.70). The firm has a market capitalization of $145.82 million and a P/E ratio of -0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93.

In other news, insider Claudio Veritiero sold 17,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.54), for a total value of £20,403.38 ($26,660.63). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 362 shares of company stock worth $44,940.

Kier Group Company Profile

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Middle East, the Far East, and Australia. The company operates in four divisions: Property, Residential, Construction, and Services. It offers construction services, including civil engineering, construction management, engineering design, mechanical and electrical design, interiors and refurbishments, and construction related technical services, as well as infrastructure support services for rail network.

