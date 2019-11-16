Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) CEO Barry Goldstein Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) CEO Barry Goldstein purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $23,760.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 616,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,885,657.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Barry Goldstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 22nd, Barry Goldstein purchased 5,950 shares of Kingstone Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.16 per share, with a total value of $48,552.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Barry Goldstein purchased 4,500 shares of Kingstone Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $36,990.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KINS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.60. The company had a trading volume of 22,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,365. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.75. Kingstone Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $18.74. The stock has a market cap of $85.88 million, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.45). Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $38.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million. Analysts predict that Kingstone Companies Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.19%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 505,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,372,000 after buying an additional 15,809 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 25.5% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 437,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 89,089 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 35.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 100,100 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael lifted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 42.8% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 83,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 13.4% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 61,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

