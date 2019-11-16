Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) versus Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) Financial Review

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) and Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Kinsale Capital Group pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Global Indemnity pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Kinsale Capital Group pays out 17.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.3% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.6% of Global Indemnity shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.1% of Global Indemnity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kinsale Capital Group and Global Indemnity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinsale Capital Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 Global Indemnity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus price target of $98.67, indicating a potential upside of 3.89%. Given Kinsale Capital Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kinsale Capital Group is more favorable than Global Indemnity.

Profitability

This table compares Kinsale Capital Group and Global Indemnity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinsale Capital Group 17.83% 15.68% 5.51% Global Indemnity -5.97% -2.97% -1.00%

Volatility & Risk

Kinsale Capital Group has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Indemnity has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kinsale Capital Group and Global Indemnity’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinsale Capital Group $222.11 million 9.47 $33.79 million $1.79 53.06 Global Indemnity $498.94 million 0.74 -$56.70 million N/A N/A

Kinsale Capital Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Global Indemnity.

Summary

Kinsale Capital Group beats Global Indemnity on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance. The company markets and sells insurance products through a network of independent insurance brokers. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About Global Indemnity

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings. This segment primarily serves small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents, program administrators, brokers, aggregators, and retail agents. The Personal Lines segment offers specialty personal lines and agricultural coverage, including agriculture, mobile homes, manufactured homes, homeowners, collectibles, and watersports primarily through retail agents, wholesale general agents, and brokers. The Reinsurance Operations segment provides third party treaty reinsurance solutions to specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance companies; and professional liability products to companies through brokers, as well as on a direct basis. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

