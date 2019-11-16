Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.74

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.74 and last traded at $18.67, with a volume of 111021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.27.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KRG. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $74.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.16 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 14.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $269,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John A. Kite sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $234,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,345.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRG. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 227.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.