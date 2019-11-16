Klimatas (KTS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8,207.00

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. During the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 30.4% lower against the dollar. Klimatas has a total market cap of $8,207.00 and $914.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.93 or 0.00748795 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00029310 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002149 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003289 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000316 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000660 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Klimatas Coin Trading

Klimatas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

