Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) to announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.18. Kornit Digital posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kornit Digital.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. TheStreet raised Kornit Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $35.00 target price on Kornit Digital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

KRNT traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $34.22. 272,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,044. Kornit Digital has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $35.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.77 and its 200-day moving average is $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 7.23. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 142.58 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRNT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Kornit Digital by 29.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Kornit Digital by 42.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kornit Digital (KRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.