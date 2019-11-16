Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Kornit Digital from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $35.00 price objective on Kornit Digital and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Kornit Digital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kornit Digital has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of KRNT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.22. 272,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,044. Kornit Digital has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $35.73. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.58 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.88. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 27.0% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 63.3% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 710,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,506,000 after purchasing an additional 275,620 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,177,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,913,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

