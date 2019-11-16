Krios Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.07 Million (KRI)

Krios (CURRENCY:KRI) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 16th. Over the last week, Krios has traded 45.4% higher against the dollar. Krios has a market capitalization of $4.07 million and $80,475.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Krios token can currently be bought for $0.0229 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011814 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00236840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.79 or 0.01450647 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000843 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00034688 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00145035 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Krios Token Profile

Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,109,029 tokens. Krios’ official website is www.krios.io. Krios’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Krios

Krios can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

