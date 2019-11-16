Kroger (NYSE:KR) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold”

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $22.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kroger from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America set a $28.00 price target on shares of Kroger and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $26.00 target price on Kroger and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.35.

Get Kroger alerts:

Shares of Kroger stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,700,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,254,271. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.56. Kroger has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $30.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average is $23.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.34 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kroger will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $120,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,796 shares in the company, valued at $878,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $41,648.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 324,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,578,570.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,323 shares of company stock valued at $3,537,389. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Kroger in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Kroger in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Kroger by 35.8% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.