KT Corp (NYSE:KT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

KT Corp (NYSE:KT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 889,000 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the September 30th total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 634,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

KT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. New Street Research upgraded shares of KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.10 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of KT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.55.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in KT by 89.4% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of KT by 22.1% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Silchester International Investors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of KT by 2.3% during the second quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 23,784,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,211,000 after acquiring an additional 529,887 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KT by 33.8% during the second quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 21,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of KT during the second quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.67. The company had a trading volume of 656,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.39. KT has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $15.42.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

