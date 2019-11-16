KZ Cash (KZC) Trading Up 16.8% Over Last 7 Days

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded up 37.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 16th. In the last week, KZ Cash has traded up 16.8% against the dollar. One KZ Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0177 or 0.00000207 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and BitBay. KZ Cash has a market capitalization of $27,627.00 and approximately $123.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00014087 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 42.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

KZ Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz. KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz.

KZ Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

