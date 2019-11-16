Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Raised to $319.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $284.00 to $319.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Lam Research to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $282.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $194.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.42.

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $8.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $283.68. 2,126,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,716. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $122.64 and a 12-month high of $285.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $251.66 and a 200-day moving average of $212.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.67.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will post 15.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $819,279.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 18,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.03, for a total value of $5,215,907.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,202 shares of company stock worth $21,620,104 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 989.3% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Lam Research by 9.8% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 70,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 85.5% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 20,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 9,632 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Bank of Stockton lifted its stake in Lam Research by 14.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

