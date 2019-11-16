Lancashire (LON:LRE) Price Target Increased to GBX 800 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 775 ($10.13) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LRE. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 735 ($9.60) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.62) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 711.50 ($9.30).

Get Lancashire alerts:

LON LRE traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 696 ($9.09). 265,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,000. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 705.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 697.83. Lancashire has a one year low of GBX 556.50 ($7.27) and a one year high of GBX 749.50 ($9.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,960.00.

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.