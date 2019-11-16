Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Earns Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on the stock.

LAND has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 840 ($10.98) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 739 ($9.66) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 761 ($9.94) to GBX 784 ($10.24) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Land Securities Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 914 ($11.94).

Shares of LON LAND traded up GBX 13.80 ($0.18) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 913.80 ($11.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,261,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.62, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41. Land Securities Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 473.27 ($6.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 983.20 ($12.85). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 899.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 851.31. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a GBX 11.60 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Land Securities Group’s payout ratio is -1.11%.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Robert Noel sold 15,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 749 ($9.79), for a total transaction of £116,963.84 ($152,833.97).

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

