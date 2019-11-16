Land Securities Group plc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:LSGOF)

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Land Securities Group in a report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Prew now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LSGOF opened at $11.45 on Friday. Land Securities Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $12.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.70.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.