Land Securities Group’s (LAND) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 739 ($9.66) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 840 ($10.98) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 761 ($9.94) to GBX 784 ($10.24) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 914 ($11.94).

LON LAND traded up GBX 13.80 ($0.18) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 913.80 ($11.94). 2,261,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 899.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 851.31. Land Securities Group has a 52 week low of GBX 473.27 ($6.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 983.20 ($12.85). The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion and a PE ratio of -21.97.

In other news, insider Robert Noel sold 15,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 749 ($9.79), for a total value of £116,963.84 ($152,833.97).

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

