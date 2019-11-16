Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landec Corp. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling of products for food and biomaterials markets and license technology applications. Its operating segment consists of Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export and Biomaterials. Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment includes marketing and packing specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. Food Export segment consists of sale of whole commodity fruit and vegetable product. Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide which is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans. Landec Corp. is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Landec in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an in-line rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Landec in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Landec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Landec in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Landec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landec presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of Landec stock opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $311.35 million, a PE ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.70. Landec has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $15.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.30.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.14 million. Landec’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Landec will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nelson Obus bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $72,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,316. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert D. Bolles bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $40,622.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,478.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 43,900 shares of company stock valued at $444,496. Corporate insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landec by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,795,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,192,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Landec by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,200,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,916,000 after purchasing an additional 407,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landec by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,812,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,983,000 after purchasing an additional 218,927 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landec by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,759,000 after purchasing an additional 205,775 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Landec by 1,375.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 903,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 842,413 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

