Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lannett Company manufactures and distributes high quality affordable generic medications that are the therapeutic equivalent of the brand-name pharmaceuticals. Their portfolio consists of numerous products across a wide range of therapeutic areas. Lannett believes that their ability to select viable products for development, efficiently develop such products, including obtaining any applicable regulatory approvals, vertically integrate themselves into certain specialty markets and achieve economies in production are all critical for their success in the generic pharmaceutical industry in which they operate. Lannett Company, Inc., continues to dedicate significant capital toward developing new products as they believe their success is linked to their ability to continually introduce new generic products into the marketplace. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LCI. ValuEngine raised Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lannett in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Lannett from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Lannett has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

NYSE:LCI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.14. 1,177,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,099. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average of $8.36. Lannett has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $15.52. The company has a market capitalization of $364.63 million, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Lannett had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $127.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lannett will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lannett news, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 25,000 shares of Lannett stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.82 per share, with a total value of $245,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,158.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert Paonessa III sold 11,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $119,294.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,140 shares in the company, valued at $640,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 29,000 shares of company stock worth $280,380 over the last ninety days. 12.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Lannett during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Lannett by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Lannett by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 16,175 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lannett by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 38,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Lannett during the 2nd quarter valued at about $603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

