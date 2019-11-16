Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $12.74 million for the quarter. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%.

LTRX traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.24. 42,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.57 million, a PE ratio of 46.29 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.43. Lantronix has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $4.24.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Lantronix from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

