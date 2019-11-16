LATOKEN Price Hits $0.0850 on Major Exchanges (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. During the last week, LATOKEN has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. One LATOKEN token can now be bought for $0.0850 or 0.00000995 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, LATOKEN, OKEx and COSS. LATOKEN has a market cap of $32.29 million and $72,691.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LATOKEN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011792 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00237585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.95 or 0.01452579 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000841 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00034720 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00143355 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About LATOKEN

LATOKEN’s genesis date was July 10th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LATOKEN is latoken.com. The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LATOKEN

LATOKEN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, LATOKEN, COSS, Kucoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LATOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LATOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LATOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LATOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.