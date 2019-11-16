Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $3.25 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Leap Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Leap Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leap Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

NASDAQ LPTX traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.64. The company had a trading volume of 379,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,898. The firm has a market cap of $27.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Leap Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.05.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). As a group, research analysts predict that Leap Therapeutics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Leap Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Leap Therapeutics by 183.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 359,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Leap Therapeutics by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 606,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

