LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America set a €122.00 ($141.86) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Baader Bank set a €112.00 ($130.23) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €115.00 ($133.72).

Shares of LEG Immobilien stock traded down €2.20 ($2.56) during trading on Friday, hitting €101.20 ($117.67). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,746 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €103.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €104.68. LEG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a 52 week high of €98.50 ($114.53).

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

