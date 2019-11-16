Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Rating Reiterated by Baader Bank

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $112.00 target price on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 109.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.86.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.37. The company had a trading volume of 940,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,144. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.38. Leggett & Platt has a 1-year low of $33.48 and a 1-year high of $55.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 28.04%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 4,399 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $241,021.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,679.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 23,260 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $1,267,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,421,734 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 25.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.3% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3.7% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.1% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

