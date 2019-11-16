Leonard M. Tannenbaum Sells 45,402 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 45,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $238,814.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,166,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,777,673.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $740.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average is $5.29. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $5.75.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

OCSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.31.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.