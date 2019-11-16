Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lexicon Genetics Incorporated is a leader in defining the functions of genes for drug discovery using large-scale knockout mouse technology. Lexicon has invented high-throughput gene trapping technology to discover thousands of genes and expand its OmniBank library of tens of thousands of mouse clones. The Company uses an integrated platform of functional genomic technologies to accelerate large-scale analysis of mammalian gene function for drug discovery. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. G.Research raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.45.

Shares of NASDAQ LXRX opened at $3.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.11. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.14.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.80. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2,372.40% and a net margin of 49.78%. The business had revenue of $294.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4124.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Sobecki purchased 99,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $239,190.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,884.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lonnel Coats purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,510.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 218,749 shares of company stock worth $528,560. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,302 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

