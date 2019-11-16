Liberum Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for British Land (LON:BLND)

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of British Land (LON:BLND) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 585 ($7.64) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) target price on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on British Land from GBX 526 ($6.87) to GBX 529 ($6.91) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 570.36 ($7.45).

Get British Land alerts:

Shares of British Land stock opened at GBX 556 ($7.27) on Wednesday. British Land has a one year low of GBX 465.30 ($6.08) and a one year high of GBX 649.40 ($8.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 592.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 551.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.53.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.98 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. British Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.07%.

In other news, insider William Jackson purchased 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 562 ($7.34) per share, with a total value of £11,211.90 ($14,650.33). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,046 shares of company stock worth $1,150,557.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.