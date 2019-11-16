Liberum Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)

Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,370 ($17.90) price objective on the stock.

JD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 680 ($8.89) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 680 ($8.89) to GBX 786 ($10.27) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 890.75 ($11.64).

JD traded up GBX 10.20 ($0.13) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 757 ($9.89). The company had a trading volume of 1,755,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,000. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of GBX 318.50 ($4.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 795.40 ($10.39). The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 755.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 655.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a GBX 0.28 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 0.04%. JD Sports Fashion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.08%.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

