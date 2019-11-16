Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,470,000 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the September 30th total of 5,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ LLNW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.21. The stock had a trading volume of 553,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.50 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average is $2.99. Limelight Networks has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $4.60.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The information services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $51.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.89 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 12.84%. Limelight Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Limelight Networks will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Limelight Networks by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,802,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,066,000 after purchasing an additional 69,271 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Limelight Networks by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,830,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,742,000 after purchasing an additional 415,347 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Limelight Networks by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,794,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 150,641 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,017,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,839,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LLNW. BidaskClub raised Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Limelight Networks from $3.70 to $4.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Limelight Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

