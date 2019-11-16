Linde (ETR:LIN) Receives “Buy” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LIN. Nord/LB set a €171.00 ($198.84) target price on shares of Linde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a target price on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday. Independent Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Pareto Securities set a €142.00 ($165.12) target price on shares of Linde and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €192.00 ($223.26) target price on shares of Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €176.00 ($204.65).

Shares of Linde stock opened at €189.00 ($219.77) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Linde has a 1 year low of €130.75 ($152.03) and a 1 year high of €191.15 ($222.27). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €177.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is €173.18. The stock has a market cap of $103.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

