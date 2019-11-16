Linde’s (LIN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $213.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LIN. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. Nord/LB reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Linde from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Linde from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $200.42.

LIN traded up $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.71. The stock had a trading volume of 879,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,928. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Linde has a one year low of $145.95 and a one year high of $210.32.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.59%. Research analysts predict that Linde will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

