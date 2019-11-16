LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) Trading Down 34% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of LiqTech International Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) were down 34% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $4.42 and last traded at $4.68, approximately 2,107,500 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1,015% from the average daily volume of 189,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

The industrial goods maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 million.

LIQT has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley set a $12.00 price objective on LiqTech International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LiqTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LiqTech International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

In other news, CFO Claus Toftegaard purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10,000.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 130,000 shares of LiqTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $651,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in LiqTech International by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 157,201 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LiqTech International in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000.

LiqTech International Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

