Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Short Interest Update

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 830,800 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the September 30th total of 928,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Littelfuse news, Director John E. Major sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total transaction of $71,500.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,686.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Rutz sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.81, for a total value of $36,762.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,839.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,456 shares of company stock valued at $635,106 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 9.3% in the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 22.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lowered Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Littelfuse from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cowen cut their price target on Littelfuse from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.86.

Shares of LFUS stock traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.39. 193,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,776. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $149.80 and a fifty-two week high of $206.00.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.14 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

