Little House Capital LLC Takes $2.99 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Little House Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.3% of Little House Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 999,928.6% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,173,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 125,161,066 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5,447.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,924,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,266,000 after buying an additional 16,619,550 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14,147.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,014,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,425,000 after buying an additional 3,986,071 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 145.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,341,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,637,000 after buying an additional 2,572,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,791,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,870,000 after buying an additional 2,204,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.64.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $134.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.45%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

