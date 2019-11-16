Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Livent were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Livent during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Livent during the 1st quarter worth $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Livent during the 1st quarter worth $798,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Livent during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Livent during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LTHM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Livent in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Livent from $8.25 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.31.

LTHM opened at $8.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average of $7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.75. Livent Corporation has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $97.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.75 million. Livent had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 17.75%. Livent’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Livent Corporation will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

