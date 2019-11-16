Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Given New C$82.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price target boosted by analysts at TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.68% from the stock’s previous close.

L has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$83.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$77.14.

TSE L opened at C$69.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.60. Loblaw Companies has a 52 week low of C$58.03 and a 52 week high of C$76.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion and a PE ratio of 32.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$71.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$70.18.

In related news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.77, for a total value of C$225,592.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$715,638.86. Also, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 9,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.50, for a total transaction of C$736,805.00. Insiders have sold a total of 32,930 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,048 in the last 90 days.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

