Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Short Interest Up 30.1% in October

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the September 30th total of 2,860,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 962,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on L shares. ValuEngine downgraded Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded Loews from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Loews from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Loews from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Loews currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $50.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.65. Loews has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $56.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.57.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 3.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Loews will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.80%.

In other news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 3,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $154,749.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,625 shares in the company, valued at $287,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $80,096.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 6.3% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 51,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Loews by 128.8% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 91,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 51,288 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Loews by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 926,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,644,000 after purchasing an additional 24,643 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Loews by 1,649,000.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 164,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 164,900 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Loews by 14.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 508,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,334,000 after purchasing an additional 63,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

